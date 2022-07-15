First ever Powys Pride parade taking place this weekend

Councillor Matthew Dorrance

The parade on Saturday, is a landmark event for the LGBTQ+ community in Powys.

It will also be a landmark event for the council as it will be taking part as a Proud Council member.

Proud Councils, a voluntary partnership of Welsh local authorities who are proactive in the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people, was formed in 2015 to ensure that local government across Wales is a visible leader in the field of LGBTQ+ rights and actively championing LGBTQ+ inclusion in communities across Wales.

The partnership aims to create a unified and collaborative approach to LGBTQ+ inclusion across Wales, supporting member local authorities with their commitment towards creating equal, diverse, and inclusive workplaces and communities, where the LGBTQ+ community can be free from discrimination or prejudice.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, deputy leader and cabinet member for a fairer Powys, said: “I’m delighted that Powys County Council is taking part in the first ever Powys Pride parade this weekend as a Proud Council.