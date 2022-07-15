Notification Settings

First ever Powys Pride parade taking place this weekend

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Representatives from Powys County Council will be taking part in the first ever Powys Pride parade in Llandrindod Wells this weekend.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance
Councillor Matthew Dorrance

The parade on Saturday, is a landmark event for the LGBTQ+ community in Powys.

It will also be a landmark event for the council as it will be taking part as a Proud Council member.

Proud Councils, a voluntary partnership of Welsh local authorities who are proactive in the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people, was formed in 2015 to ensure that local government across Wales is a visible leader in the field of LGBTQ+ rights and actively championing LGBTQ+ inclusion in communities across Wales.

The partnership aims to create a unified and collaborative approach to LGBTQ+ inclusion across Wales, supporting member local authorities with their commitment towards creating equal, diverse, and inclusive workplaces and communities, where the LGBTQ+ community can be free from discrimination or prejudice.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, deputy leader and cabinet member for a fairer Powys, said: “I’m delighted that Powys County Council is taking part in the first ever Powys Pride parade this weekend as a Proud Council.

“We want to show people that the council is a welcoming and inclusive employer that supports and promotes diversity across our workforce while supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Powys. It is important that the council participates in events like Powys Pride LGBTQ+ people in our communities know that they have the full support of the council.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

