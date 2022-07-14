Notification Settings

School in Powys gets official opening after being delayed by pandemic

By Matthew Panter

A Welsh-medium primary school in north Powys has been officially welcomed, two years after its doors opened for the first time.

Pupils at the school

The official opening of Ysgol Cwm Banwy saw learners perform their show ‘Deryn’ which they had written and prepared themselves.

Dr Caroline Turner, Powys County Council’s Chief Executive, also spoke at the official opening on behalf of the council and a garden was unveiled, created in memory of Richard Tudor, former Chair of Governors at Banw Community Primary School who died tragically in 2020.

The Welsh-medium Church in Wales school first opened in September 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was not possible to hold an opening event until recently.

The school was established following the Banw Community Primary School and Llanerfyl Church in Wales Foundation School and is located on the former Banw school site.

Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “I was delighted to be present at the official opening of Ysgol Cwm Banwy. It was a particular pleasure to watch the performance of ‘Deryn’, it was a fantastic show and the pupils and staff should be extremely proud with their efforts.

“The official opening is an important milestone for any new school, so it was important that Ysgol Cwm Banwy held their ceremony, which brought everyone in the school community together to celebrate.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

