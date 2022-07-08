Funding for beauty spots in mid Wales

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 28/03/2020..Pics at Lake Vyrnwy, Wales. On lockdown..

Lake Vyrnwy's Visitor Experience Scheme will get £95,000.

This money will see car park improvements at Old Village and Rhiwagor and the installation of picnic benches and cycle racks, Lakeside bird hides will see access improvement and interpretation borads and there will be walking route improvements to two trails.

The Llechwedd-du picnic area will be upgraded as well as the restoration of iconic metal railings around the lake.

Other funding will go the improve facilities around the lake at boathouse at Llandrindod Wells and making visitor improvements in Brecon town centre.

Powys County Council said the improvements will enable visitors to orientate themselves more effectively when they arrive at location and locate and access key visitor assets more easily.

The council has worked close with key partners in developing the project including Brecon Buzz, Brecon Town Council, Hafren Dyfrdwy and RSPB Lake Vyrnwy.

Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “I’m delighted that we have received this important funding from the Welsh Government.

“We understand that local tourism amenities are vital to someone’s overall experience whether on a day trip or on holiday. They are an important element of our local economy and vital both for visitors and residents.

“Improving the infrastructure at these locations will further enhance visitor’s experience and enjoyment and this could see them return to Powys for future day trips or holidays.

“I would also like to thank our partners whose support and match funding will help deliver the Powys Visitor Experience Project.”

Welsh Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “We’re very aware of the important part that local tourism amenities have on someone’s overall experience when on a day trip or on holiday. These facilities often go unnoticed, but they are an important part of people’s experiences when they visit Wales, while also benefit those who live in the area.