Mid Wales MP raises Shrewsbury hospital ambulance delays in parliament

Craig Williams MP. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

Craig Williams, the MP for Montgomeryshire raised the issue during a debate on cross-border healthcare in the House of Commons and was told that Whitehall works closely with the devolved administrations to ensure that everyone in "across the UK gets the healthcare they need."

Mr Williams said: "I am delighted that my honourable friend Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury's MP) is to the left of me.

"We have been working hard to try to get the Welsh Government and the Department of Health and Social Care together to talk about ambulance times.

"My constituents are suffering, because if they get into a Welsh ambulance or an English ambulance, they still go to the same district general hospital in Shrewsbury.

"Will the Minister pull together the two Governments to talk about ambulance waiting times in Shrewsbury?

David Davies, a junior Wales minister, said: "I would certainly be happy to write to the Department of Health and Social Care.

"I am afraid that I am not responsible for the Welsh Government, but I would be pleased to see them working harder to ensure that patients in his constituency get access to the healthcare they need."