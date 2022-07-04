'Recycle on the go bins' popping up in Powys

Jackie Charlton at the election count.

The new bins are split in two with one half for general rubbish and the other half for cans and plastic bottles which can be recycled along with the items collected from people's weekly kerbside collections.

“Powys people have proven to be great recyclers.” said Councillor Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for a greener Powys.

“It is second nature for many of us to recycle as much of our waste as possible, which is why it is so important for us to be able to recycle while we are on the go and not just at home.

“These new dual-purpose bins are ideal at ensuring our beautiful Powys communities stay litter free as well as providing an opportunity for us to recycle our drinks containers while we are out and about.”