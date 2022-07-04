Motorcyclist dies in road barrier collision

The man, who has not been named, was riding his red Ducatti Panigale on the A44 between Llanfihangel Nant Melan and New Radnor on Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers attended the single vehicle, road traffic collision which occurred at about 9.35am.

A spokesperson said the motorcycle collided with a road barrier.

"The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away," they said.

The road was closed and reopened at 4pm after initial investigations were completed.