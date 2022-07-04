Notification Settings

Motorcyclist dies in road barrier collision

By Sue Austin

A rider died when his motorcycle collided with a road barrier in Mid Wales.

The man, who has not been named, was riding his red Ducatti Panigale on the A44 between Llanfihangel Nant Melan and New Radnor on Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers attended the single vehicle, road traffic collision which occurred at about 9.35am.

A spokesperson said the motorcycle collided with a road barrier.

"The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away," they said.

The road was closed and reopened at 4pm after initial investigations were completed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220703-126.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

