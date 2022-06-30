Vintage vehicle owners urged to rev into Mid Wales autumn festival

Around 100 lorries will be at the festival

Owners of lorries and classic tractors, cars and motorcycles, including motorsport models, are being encouraged to support the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre, which returns to the Royal Welsh Showground at Builth Wells on October 29 and 30.

The event, organised by Andrew Powell with support from Cambrian Training Company, aims to be a celebration of food and drink, arts and crafts.

There will also be a Truck Fest with up to 100 lorries taking part. Mr Powell, who is already more than half way towards reaching his target, is keen to hear from owners of lorries, classic tractors, cars, motorcycles and motorsport vehicles.

To book a space or to receive more information about the event, contact midwalesfayres@gmail.com or call 07779 012019. Tickets for the event can be booked online at midwalesautumnfayre.co.uk/ .

The arts and crafts hall is fully booked with 40 exhibitors and the food festival is well on the way to reaching its target of 75 producers.

Welsh chefs Ryan Jones, Colin Gray, Shaun Bailey, Jamie Tully, Matthew Jones and Gareth Johns will showcase their culinary skills using quality Welsh ingredients in a cookery demonstration kitchen.

There will also be a pop-up restaurant, street food vendors and a Choir Corner, with choirs performing live over the two days.

Four halls on the Royal Welsh Showground have been reserved for the event, which was organised in just five weeks last year, yet still attracted 6,500 visitors.

Mr Powell is hoping for at least 10,000 visitors this year, with tickets priced at £6 per day. Children 12 years and under get in free.

Up to 10 Welsh charities will be offered free exhibition space as the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre seeks to become the fourth biggest show held on the showground.

“We are aiming to make this a great weekend for Welsh food and drink, arts and crafts and everyone interested in lorries and classic tractors, cars and motorcycles,” said Mr Powell, who previously organised the successful Brecon Beacons Food Festival.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said: “We see the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre as a market place for food, crafts and skills and an opportunity for a fun family day out.