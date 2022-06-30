Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Premier of gritty play based on true events

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

A world premier of a production inspired by true events takes place at Theatr Clwyd, Mold throughout July.

Director Francesca Goodridge
Director Francesca Goodridge

Acclaimed playwright Katherine Chandler’s A Pretty Sh*tty Love is based on the case of a woman buried alive by her abusive partner that shook Wales and reverberated around the world.

In the play Danielle Bird as Hayley and Daniel Hawksford as Carl journey through complexities of love and life, dreaming of love, living in fear and finding the strength to pull yourself out.

The director is Francesca Goodridge.

The production opens in Theatr Mix in The Village at Theatr Clwyd on July 8 and runs until July 23.

Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.

The production team has warned that there are some themes in the show that audience may find triggering check the website or speak to the Box Office team for more information.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Mid Wales entertainment
Entertainment
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News