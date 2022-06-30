Premier of gritty play based on true events

Director Francesca Goodridge

Acclaimed playwright Katherine Chandler’s A Pretty Sh*tty Love is based on the case of a woman buried alive by her abusive partner that shook Wales and reverberated around the world.

In the play Danielle Bird as Hayley and Daniel Hawksford as Carl journey through complexities of love and life, dreaming of love, living in fear and finding the strength to pull yourself out.

The director is Francesca Goodridge.

The production opens in Theatr Mix in The Village at Theatr Clwyd on July 8 and runs until July 23.

Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.