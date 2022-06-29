Gin 'o' clock as Mid Wales distillery earns royal appointment for Platinum Jubilee

Bartholomew Broadbent with Dyfi Gin at the British Embassy party in Washington DC

Dyfi Gin was enjoyed by senior dignitaries and other specially invited guests at a garden party held at the British Embassy, shining a spotlight on Wales’ only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Bartholomew Broadbent, president of Broadbent Selections, who import Dyfi Gin into the USA, said: “It was a real pleasure to introduce people to this world class gin in such a special setting and on such a special occasion. Everyone I spoke to thought the quality was breathtaking.”