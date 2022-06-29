Gin 'o' clock as Mid Wales distillery earns royal appointment for Platinum Jubilee

Dyfi Gin was enjoyed by senior dignitaries and other specially invited guests at a garden party held at the British Embassy, shining a spotlight on Wales’ only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Bartholomew Broadbent, president of Broadbent Selections, who import Dyfi Gin into the USA, said: “It was a real pleasure to introduce people to this world class gin in such a special setting and on such a special occasion. Everyone I spoke to thought the quality was breathtaking.”
Operating from within the Dyfi Valley, The Dyfi Distillery is, unusually for a distillery of its size, frequently open to passing visitors. It is located within the Corris Craft Centre, a hub for independent craft producers, near Machynlleth.