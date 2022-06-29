Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gin 'o' clock as Mid Wales distillery earns royal appointment for Platinum Jubilee

By Nick HumphreysMid WalesPublished:

Gin from a Mid Wales distillery was selected to be served at the Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Washington DC last week.

Bartholomew Broadbent with Dyfi Gin at the British Embassy party in Washington DC
Bartholomew Broadbent with Dyfi Gin at the British Embassy party in Washington DC

Dyfi Gin was enjoyed by senior dignitaries and other specially invited guests at a garden party held at the British Embassy, shining a spotlight on Wales’ only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Bartholomew Broadbent, president of Broadbent Selections, who import Dyfi Gin into the USA, said: “It was a real pleasure to introduce people to this world class gin in such a special setting and on such a special occasion. Everyone I spoke to thought the quality was breathtaking.”

Operating from within the Dyfi Valley, The Dyfi Distillery is, unusually for a distillery of its size, frequently open to passing visitors. It is located within the Corris Craft Centre, a hub for independent craft producers, near Machynlleth.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News