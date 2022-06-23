Teenager designs new school logo

14-year-old Alaw Francis, whose winning design forms the basis of the new Ysgol Bro Caereinion logo, is presented with his prize by Huw Lloyd-Jones, Headteacher of Ysgol Bro Caereinion.

Alaw Francis, 14, who currently attends Caereinion High School, came up with the winning design that formed the basis of the logo that will be used by Ysgol Bro Caereinion, which opens this September.

Over 200 designs were whittled down to eight finalists, with Alaw's design coming out top, bringing with it a £200 cash prize.

Alaw worked with graphic designer and former Caereinion High School pupil Ellyw Jones to create the final version.

The symbolises the bridging of two schools, and the River Banwy. It signifies the unity with the wider community and the landscape of Montgomeryshire. It also captures the generations coming together from the youngest to the oldest pupil.

Cllr Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “Congratulations to Alaw on coming up with a simple yet elegant design that captures the spirit of the catchment and well done to everyone else who put their own ideas forward.”