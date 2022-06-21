Survey underway on how people get active

Cllr David Selby

An online survey created by Sport Powys will capture residents’ views, which will help shape physical activity opportunities across the county.

Sport Powys, the council’s Sport and Active Communities Development Team, aims to ensure the benefits of lifelong participation in physical activity in Powys are within reach of everyone.

Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “The physical and mental benefits of regular physical activity are well known, however understanding what helps and hinders physical activity participation across Powys is less understood.

“I urge as many people as possible to complete the survey so we can offer the right opportunities, at the right time, and in the right places”.

A recent county-wide wellbeing assessment, conducted by Powys Public Service Board, reported that 40% of adults in Powys are not meeting recommended physical activity levels, and approximately half of the county’s children and young people engage in sporting activities at least three times a week.

It also gave a snapshot of ideas from residents that might boost their physical activity levels including safe outdoor routes close to home with improved signage, new play equipment, and promotion of local accessible activities.

Sport Powys is keen to build upon these insights and learn more about what gets people moving, or not.