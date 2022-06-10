Staggering backlog of school estate maintenance revealed

New Powys County Council Leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt (right) with Deputy Leader, Matthew Dorrance.

Initial discussions between the new, Lib/Lab Cabinet and senior officers have revealed the enormity of the figures surrounding the condition of the county’s schools.

The Cabinet says that £47 million is needed for secondary schools and £30 million for primary schools.

Powys County Council is undertaking an education transformation programme with several rural primary schools closing or being threatened with closure and other education sites becoming all-age schools.

Council Leader, Councillor James Gibson-Watt, who took over the role after the council elections last month said: “The startling figure will provide the incoming administration with major challenges while we implement the Progressive Partnership Agreement and accelerate the delivery of the Transformation Strategy that provides a more sustainable future for our schools and communities."

Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, Councillor Pete Roberts said: “It is clear that successive Cabinets have not taken the decisions needed to address the deterioration in Powys’ school estate, especially in the secondary sector, and some tough decisions lie ahead in dealing with this major problem.”

Commenting on the figures, Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, Councillor David Thomas, added: “These are startling figures and the most concerning aspect is that this is just the schools backlog. Figures on other service areas are awaited and what the figures confirm is that the Progressive Partnership’s plan to review the Council’s current capital programme is all the more urgently needed.”