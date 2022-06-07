Houses in the clouds for mid Wales tourists

An artist's impression of the proposed cloud houses

The proposal for up to four Cloud Houses by Living- Room experiences Ltd, is part of a diversification project at Brynmeurig Farm near Cemmaes.

The site is on hilltop pasture at Moel Eiddew.

From there visitors would have a view across to Cadair Idris near Dolgellau, and the Dyfi Valley down to the sea.

An earlier application for five cloud houses had been lodged back in March 2020, but was withdrawn later that year, In 2021 a second proposal, but for four units was submitted but was withdrawn last July.

This followed feedback from the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, Cadw which said a scheduled monument, Moel Eiddew platform cairn, is 310 metres from the site and they believed the development could have an “adverse impact” on it.

Mark Bond of Living Space in a report to Powys council said the integrity of the monument was already compromised with a concrete triangulation point is on its northwest side and a nearby windfarm development.

“The four predominantly underground Cloud houses have been designed to be sensitive to the location, both environmentally and visually. The overall ethos is that they sit unobtrusively in the landscape and

sit gently in the location," he said.

Visitors would be expected to leave their vehicles in a car park and walk to the cloud houses along footpaths and boardwalks.

The company have been working with the family at Brynmeurig on a tree house holiday project that has been operating for over a decade.

Mr Bond said: “It is hoped that the Cloud house project will provide an enjoyable, exciting, and educational experience for each visitor and offers increased revenue opportunities to local retail and hospitality businesses within Cemmaes village and beyond.”