Superbike champion unveils new base for cross-county motorcycle training centre

Tarran Mackenzie (far right) with (from left) Dylan and Rowan Jones, Glyn Fletcher from the NRW, Councillor Gareth Morgan, MS Russell George and Geraint Jones at the opening of the Yamaha Off-Road Experience Welcome Centre

Tarran Mackenzie, who won his first superbike championship in 2021, unveiled the new centre at Yamaha Off-Road Experience in the Cambrian Mountains near Llanidloes.

The facility, costing £200,000, is run by former 10-time British Enduro champion Geraint Jones, his wife Jane and their sons Rowan and Dylan, who are also both former British Enduro champions.

Mackenzie said it was his first visit to Yamaha Off-Road Experience.

“I had heard about this place but I didn’t realise just how big it was,” he said.

“I definitely want to come back with my family.”

Rowan Jones said the welcome centre was needed because the business had "outgrown" its previous facilities "in both capacity and customer expectation".

The new centre has a range of facilities, including showers, changing rooms, toilets and a drying room. It has been built in partnership with Yamaha and gets its electricity from wind turbines and solar panels.

Councillor Gareth Morgan said: “Mid-Wales in general and Llanidloes in particular, should be very proud of what the Jones family has achieved with this successful business over the years.

“This business attracts quality visitors who contribute to the local economy throughout the year by supporting hotels, restaurants, guest houses, pubs and B&Bs.”