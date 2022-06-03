Notification Settings

Woman receives message from the Queen to celebrate her 100th birthday

Mid Wales

A woman from Montgomeryshire enjoyed her 100th birthday with a card and a message from the queen.

Olive Williams celebrates her 100th birthday with son Sid and daughter Elaine
Olive Williams celebrated the day in the company of her son, Sid and daughter, Elaine James, at Heartlands Care Home in Shrewsbury, where she now lives.

Born in Four Crosses, Olive worked for the Earl of Powis at Powis Castle near Welshpool until she married her husband Ron Williams who died in 1988, aged 66.

She has three grandchildren, Anne, Chris and Allan and two great grandchildren, Ruby-Mae and Hope.

Olive worked for chemist L. Rowland & Co in Welshpool for 20 years before volunteering at the hospice shop in Welshpool for many years.

Her daughter Elaine said: “We all think it’s fantastic that mum is celebrating her 100th birthday. She loves her family.

“When dad was alive, they spent most of their time at their caravan in Clarach, near Aberystwyth which they loved. She then started volunteering at the charity shop.

“Before she had a bad fall at home, she liked to go for walks and went to St Mary’s Church in Welshpool every Sunday. We worked together for a short time at L. Rowland & Co and I now volunteer at the charity shop where mum volunteered.”

