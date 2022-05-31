Wrexham misses out in City of Culture bid to Bradford - but receives £125,000

Wrexham used to boast a Hollywood-style sign

After recently being granted city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, people in the area were hoping for another boost.

Representatives from Wrexham were in Coventry - the current City of Culture - as the winner was announced live on The One Show this evening by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Big crowds were also watching back home with high hopes, however Bradford emerged victorious, also defeating other shortlisted cities Southampton and County Durham.

But it wasn't all bad news - Wrexham and the other finalists will receive £125,000.