Stay safe over bank holiday fire service urges

June sees the start of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Summer Safety Campaign.

Peter Greenslade, Corporate Head of Community Risk Management said: "The extended Bank Holiday Jubilee Celebrations and the promise of warmer weather presents the perfect opportunity to have a celebration at home with friends and family.

"So, whether you’re the barbeque boss of the family, planning your family “staycation” or camping trip, or simply making the most of the weather to spend time in your garden, we have some tips and essential safety advice to ensure that you have a safe summer.

“Our Service area has some prime locations to spend your summer with our vast coastal line and National Parks. We want you to enjoy the outdoors and explore what mid and west Wales has to offer so keeping you and your family safe is key to ensure that we all have a great Summer Holiday.”