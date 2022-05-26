Powys County Council's new leader takes on post

Councillor James Gobson Watt

The Liberal Democrat said he hopes that all councillors can work together for the benefit of Powys.

After weeks of discussion, a formal alliance between the Liberal Democrats and the Labour group was agreed, and they will run the council as a minority administration with 33 of 68 councillors in their coalition.

But the agreement still needed to be rubber-stamped by council.

Liberal Democrat group leader Councillor Gibson-Watt was nominated by Labour group leader Councillor Mathew Dorrance and seconded by veteran Lib Dem Councillor Gareth Morgan.

Councillor Gibson-Watt was then formally elected with 56 votes for, one against and eight abstentions.

After the vote, Councillor Gibson-Watt paid tribute to former leader Rosemarie Harris who lost her seat at the election and for the work that was done by staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “I think Powys can hold its head high, the county and the whole public sector in the health and social care sector can feel really proud of what they did in astonishing circumstances.

“And it’s not gone away, this will be an ongoing problem for many years to come, and it’s been dealt with in a very good fashion here.”

He added: “It is my absolute determination that we shall work in a collaborative way, that the concept of 'them' and 'us' will be removed as far as possible.”

While decisions are made by the cabinet, Councillor Gibson-Watt said involvement of 'all' members of council and 'points of view' will be important in future.

“My door will always be open to anybody from across the council at all times and I’m happy to work with anybody,” he said.

The cabinet will be made up of seven Liberal Democrats and four Labour councillors, although two will share one portfolio.

Councillor Gibson-Watt on unveiling his cabinet said: “The challenges we face are going to be very significant indeed. We are entering tough days for a huge variety of reasons and local government will face the full brunt of that.”