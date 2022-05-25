Apprentices in running for awards

Arwyn Watkins of Cambrian Training Company

Ben Roberts, 30, from M.E. Evans, Overton-on-Dee is in the top three in the Apprenctice of the Year Category.

In the outstanding individual shortlist is Harley Bayliss, 21, from The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells who lives in Kington while Freedom Saddlery at Hope near Wrexham is in the running to be named micro employer of the year.

Recognising employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company, the awards will be held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells on June 14.

Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth is shortlisted for Medium Employer of the Year.

With offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay, Llanelli and Llanelwedd, Cambrian Training Company delivers work-based apprenticeships across Wales.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said the company was delighted with the quality of applications submitted this year despite the challenging circumstances caused by the pandemic over the past two years.

“We very much look forward to hosting the awards at The Metropole Hotel & Spa on June 14 to showcase the dedication and commitment by individuals and companies to the apprenticeship programme here in Wales.”