Talented young chef preparing for a memorable year of competition on the global stage

Harry Paynter-Roberts.

Harry Paynter-Roberts, 24, sous chef at Carden Park Hotel and Spa, near Whitchurch, will be competing against seven of the world’s best young chefs in the Global Young Chefs Challenge Final at the Worldchefs Congress and Expo in Abu Dhabi from May 30 to June 2.

Then, in November, he will join the Junior Culinary Team Wales at the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg.

He will be representing the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) in both competitions.

Harry, who lives in Gronant, with partner Chloe and baby son Noah, has a good competition pedigree, having finished third in the Young National Chef of the Year final in 2020 and runner up in the Junior Chef of Wales final in 2017 and 2018.

Under the guidance of Carden Park executive chef Graham Tinsley, MBE, the CAW’s new culinary director, Harry has perfected the dishes for the Global Young Chefs Challenge, the winner of which will receive the Hans Bueschkens Trophy.

His Asian inspired warm seafood starter, featuring Sterling White Halibut, will be followed by a main course using veal fillet and veal neck and a dessert using chocolate, Dilmah Tea and puree.

Harry said: "We are very happy with the dishes and I am now practicing the run through with Graham.

"Chefs are unable to use alcohol in the dishes in Abu Dhabi, so I am using citrus and beetroot juice to form the jus. It’s a different concept for me.

"It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m really looking forward to competing in the final. I have never been to Abu Dhabi, so it’s another country to tick off the list.

"It has been a very busy time at work and becoming a father, but now I’m totally focused on the Global Young Chefs Challenge, which is a big step up for me. When I return, it will be straight back to training for the Culinary World Cup.