Member of the Welsh Senedd tackles UK Health Minister

Russell George with Boris Johnson PM

Mr George along with Craig Williams MP, met UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid MP in Newtown on Saturday (21 May), to discuss investment in Shropshire and specifically into Shrewsbury hospital.

The meeting comes following many years of discussion on the future of Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals, and on the Future Fit programme which was set up to examine the future of hospital services for people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales.

Mr George said:

''Clearly investment in hospital services in Wales is a matter for the Welsh Government, and I have been active in taking up a new hospital to provide services for people living in North Powys with the First minister of Wales.''

''However, I was pleased to have the opportunity, along with Craig Williams MP to have a conversation with the UK Health Secretary about investment into health services in Shropshire''.

''So many people across Mid Wales rely on specialist and emergency services across the border. The Future Fit programme has moved frustratingly slowly, and I raised this point with Sajid Javid, and I also made the point that this investment into Shrewsbury hospital will provide crucial support to the people of Montgomeryshire.''

''Whilst the UK Health Minister was understandably not in position to make any announcement, I believe he went away with a clear view from us that the future fit programme needs to move forward and a realisation of the impact it will have well beyond Shropshire as a cross-border hospital.''