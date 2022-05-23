Man killed in dog attack in Wrexham

Emergency service crews were called to reports of a medical emergency on Holt Road, Wrexham, on Monday at 11.30am.
The man died at the scene from a cardiac arrest. Other dogs kept at the property have been removed by police.
North Wales Police said the dog was put down by a vet at the scene after being "securely contained". The breed of the dog is not yet known.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. "The man’s next of kin have been informed and our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing," a police spokesperson said.