Former football chiefs top rich list

By Mark Andrews
Former West Midland football club owners David Sullivan and Steve Morgan are listed as being listed among the wealthiest people from Wales in the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

Cardiff-born Sullivan, who was chairman and co-owner of Birmingham City from 1993 to 2009, is listed as the fifth wealthiest person in the Wales rich list, having seen his fortune rise by £78 million to £1.118 billion.

The 73-year-old publisher is now co-chairman of West Ham United and lives in Hornchurch, Essex.

Morgan, 69, is ranked seventh in the table. He was the main shareholder of Wolves from 2007 to 2016, when he sold his shares to the Chinese Fosun group.

He grew up in Rhyl and founded the Flintshire building company Redrow, and has provided support to 650 charities. He donated £1 million to launch The Way youth zone in Wolverhampton.

But the past 12 months have seen his fortune fall by £92 million to £789 million.

Cardiff-born internet tycoon Sir Michael Moritz tops the table, having seen his fortune increase by £500 million to £4 billion.

Internet and property tycoon Simon Nixon comes second, having seen his fortune rise by £125 million to £1.925 billion.

Specsavers co-founder Doug Perkins has seen his fortune rise by £130 million to £1.33 billion, while tech entrepreneur Sir Terry Matthews is in fourth place, despite seeing his wealth drop by £10 million to £1.23 billion.

The full list can be seen at thetimes.co.uk/sunday-times-rich-list

Henry Engelhardt, the founder of Admiral Insurance, and his wife Diane Briere de L'Isle, lost their billionaire status after seeing their assets fall by £170 million to £956 million, but still take sixth place in the table.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

