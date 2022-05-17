Wales announces independent review of flooding

A bridleway in the Elan Valley has been repaired after heavy damage from Storm Dennis.

The review, which is part of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, will consider evidence from investigations carried out by local authorities and Natural Resources Wales.

Since Storm Dennis wreaked havoc across the country in February 2020, Wales has experienced a rapid increase in the frequency of storm and flood events than at any other time in recorded history.

Communities along the rivers Vyrnwy, Severn and Dee are among those hit by the floods and the railway line at Welshpool was closed for months earlier this year after flood water swept the land under the rails away. A busy road at Newbridge near Chirk is still closed more than a year after storms caused a landslip.

Professor Elwen Evans QC, one of the UK’s leading criminal barristers, has been appointed to lead the review and will be tasked with establishing key findings, shared concerns, lessons learned, successes and good practice, as well as identifying areas for improvement.

Plaid Cymru Designated Member Sian Gwenllian said: “We have seen the devastating impact flooding can have on our communities and businesses. Alongside taking action on climate change and ensuring Wales plays its part to tackle it, addressing flood prevention and learning from the devastating 2020-21 floods will make a difference to people’s safety and peace of mind across Wales.

“I have been working closely to develop the scope and approach to delivery of this important review as part of the Co-operation Agreement, and I look forward to the findings.”

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “The terrible flooding we have witnessed in Wales in recent years is a stark reminder of the challenges we face from climate change. These increasingly frequent, powerful weather events create widespread trauma, disruption and financial loss for families and businesses.