Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Third phase of Carno wind farm given planning permission

By Elgan HearnMid WalesPublished:

Plans to build a substation to collect and distribute electricity created by a windfarm near Carno have been approved by Powys planners.

The site of phase three of the wind farm
The site of phase three of the wind farm

Sion Thomas of Amegni Renewables Ltd had lodged a planning application to build an electric substation, control building, parking area and an underground cable at Carno wind farm.

The proposal is part of the extension or third phase to the windfarm which is also known as “Carno III” and consists of 13 turbines which after an amendment to the consent means the wind-turbines can be nearly 150 metres high to help “maximise” the wind farm’s efficiency.

Originally the infrastructure was given permission along with the wind-turbines in 2017, but due to changes in where the buildings should go, a fresh application was needed.

The control room will house the switchgear, metering, control, and communication equipment required to operate the wind farm and will be placed inside the fencing of the proposed substation area.

In front of the control building there will be a hard-standing=area for vehicle parking.

Powys planning officer Gwyn Humphreys said that the “principle of development” had already been accepted by the previous decision in 2017.

The village of Carno is three miles to the northeast and the town of Llanidloes five miles to the southeast of the site.

The Carno I Wind Farm was developed by RWE Npower and became operational in 1996 with of 56 wind turbines. Carno II Wind Farm was developed by Amegni and became operational in 2009 with12 Siemens wind turbines.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Elgan Hearn

By Elgan Hearn

@ElganPowysLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Powys.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News