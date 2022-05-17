Grants up for grabs for community meeting spaces

Head of digital services, Diane Reynolds.

Funding of up to £4,000 is available from Powys County council to the county’s community centres, village halls and town halls, to be spent on equipment that could be used to run hybrid meetings, or otherwise extend their use. This support just needs to be matched by the operators meeting 20 per cent of the full cost of the equipment or service purchased.

The clock is ticking for funding with grants having to by spent by the middle of June.

The grants are being offered through Arwain, the county’s LEADER programme, which aims to get residents, businesses and communities involved in delivering innovative solutions to address economic, social and environmental challenges.

The types of improvements that could be funded include video conferencing equipment for the venue, smart TVs, digital platforms, video calling equipment, laptops and tablets, audio equipment , hearing loop systems or training on how to set up and use any new equipment purchased.

Diane Reynolds, Powys County Council’s Head of Economy and Digital Services said: “As a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, community venues and many charitable or voluntary groups have had to adapt to new ways of working and an increased use of digital technology as a way of engaging with participants. To help them with this, the LEADER programme in Powys has opened a dedicated fund to support improvements to their digital presence and their ways of delivering services.”

Anyone who is interested in the Arwain Community Venue Fund for Equipment scheme should get their application in as soon as possible, and any grants received must be spent by June 15.