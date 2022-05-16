Dog kennels given planning permission despite council opposition

Where the dog kennels will be situated in Pentre near Churchstoke - from Grid Reference Finder.

Melanie Squires lodged a retrospective planning application for kennels, a dog grooming parlour and improved road access at Pleasant View, Pentre, near Churchstoke.

The approval by Powys County Council planners comes six years after an investigation found that Miss Squires was running the kennels without the required permission.

A previous application back in 2020 had been refused – due to concerns about the noise that would come from a dog exercise area on nearby land.

In a planning statement, Ms Squires’ agent, Berry’s said: “The proposal subject is significantly different to the development subject of application in that it excludes the dog exercise area on land adjoining Pleasant View.

“A noise assessment highlights that, with the removal of the dog exercise area, the development will not give rise to an unacceptable impact to the amenities enjoyed by the occupants of nearby dwellings in terms of noise.”

Churchstoke community council had continued to object to the plans as they believed that noise and pollution issues had not been addressed.

The council said it also believe that access to and from the kennels is “inadequate.”

Planning officer Richard Edwards gave the application conditional consent.

He said: “The two buildings in which this application relates to are considered to be of an appropriate scale and design and have incorporated materials that are considered appropriate for their setting.

“The buildings, located within the domestic curtilage of Pleasant View would not be considered to have a detrimental impact on the character of the surrounding area.

“Barking dog noise at all identified noise sensitive receptors will be within acceptable levels, subject to further noise mitigation work on the kennels and operating the site in accordance with the noise management plan. ”

Mr Edwards added that the highways authority were “content” that the B4385 road could cope with the “additional” vehicle journeys generated by the development.

Mr Edwards said that the application was acceptable subject to a number of conditions.