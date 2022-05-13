Council pledges to become White Ribbon accredited to help end violence against women

Matt Perry

The council is linking up with White Ribbon UK.

Its plan for gaining accreditation includes a new Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Policy/Sexual Harassment Policy for employees, while ambassadors have been identified, from among its staff, to carry the message out to more men, to develop white ribbon youth advocacy groups within the county’s high schools and to raise awareness within Powys communities through online media and campaigns.

Dr Caroline Turner, Chief Executive of Powys County Council, said: “Tackling violence against women, as well as tackling domestic violence and sexual violence, is an important priority for councillors and staff within Powys County Council. We have undertaken extensive training at all levels in recent years and will continue to do so. I look forward to inviting the councillors elected in May to a short ceremony to unveil our White Ribbon plaque later this summer.”

Matt Perry, Powys County Council’s Head of Highways, Transport and Recycling and its White Ribbon Lead Ambassador, added: “Violence against women, wherever it occurs, is a serious but preventable issue, which is sadly prevalent in all parts of the UK.

“Our aim is to make this beautiful part of Wales a better place for everyone to live, learn and work in and we will be looking to set an example within our own organisation that others in our communities can follow. Violence against women is never acceptable and we all need to work towards creating an environment in which everyone can flourish.”

The White Ribbon movement encourages people, especially men and boys, to change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence individually and collectively. To wear a white ribbon is to promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK, said: “White Ribbon accredited organisations can make a real difference towards ending violence against women by promoting a culture of respect and equality, amongst their staff and wider communities. By raising awareness among employees, people can learn how to become allies and call out violent and abusive behaviour when they see it, at work and outside.