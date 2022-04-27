People urged to sign up for return of major charity walk

The walk will finish in Montgomery this year

It is two years since the last walk took place because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Government restrictions.

Now the three Rotary Clubs of Llanidloes, Machynlleth and Newtown, whose members jointly organise the walk, are urging people to get their entry forms completed early as the deadline for entries is May 31.

John Evan, 76, from Caersws, a member of Newtown Rotary Club and who is chairman of the organising committee, said: "This year the walk will be taking place on Saturday, June 18.

"It is always held on the Saturday closest to the longest day of the year and in the past has attracted up to about 300 people.

"We stopped for two years because of Covid and hope that it will be bigger and better than ever before because of its revival.

"Entries are already flooding in for this year's Rotary Across Wales Walk and this year will see a change of route with the start at the historic town of Machynlleth and the finish in the historic town of Montgomery.

"Already as many as 150 people have signed up to take part and forms are still coming in apace.

"There is an option of people taking in Offa's Dyke and the full walk is 48 miles long, but there are shorter options.

"Starting at Staylittle the walk will be 31 miles long and the Caersws start involves a 21 mile walk which could take people five or six hours to complete.

"Walkers starting in Newtown face a 14 mile route and the shortest option is nine miles from Abermule which could take people two to three hours to complete.

"This year we also have some runners who want to take part and we are hoping for good weather as this can make a huge difference to the event.

"Ten years ago we started the walk with a dreadful storm and the day ended in glorious sunshine.

"Walkers set off at between 2am and 4am in the morning and all end up at the same destination in Montgomery.

"It was Machynlleth Rotary Club's choice to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal but a lot of the walkers will be taking part to raise funds for their own personal reasons and charities.

"One year people raised a total of £36,000 for various charities.