Play looking at the aftermath of disaster will strike a chord in today's world

Some of the cast of Lava

Focusing on the stages of grief and the ways we find to cope, exploring love, friendship and human connection, Lava is set in the aftermath of a natural disaster which has struck London.

The co-production from new writing company Fifth Word and Nottingham Playhouse, has, the cast says, an added poignancy in light of our experiences during the pandemic.

In a small town far from the capital, a young man called Vin can no longer speak. Is it shock, grief or something else?

While Vin’s mum Vicky is struggling with a loss of her own, his friend Rach is determined to help him find a way out of silence. But when Rach’s family take in a charismatic and articulate survivor of the disaster, who thinks talking – or even singing – about your suffering is the way to heal, Vin’s plight is suddenly eclipsed.

Lava considers what happens to those who can’t express themselves in a world that celebrates self-expression, and looks at the lengths we will go to, to make sense of our sadness.

The cast includes Kacey Ainsworth best known for time on Eastenders but who also performed in Granchester. Joining her is Oli Higginsonwhose previous credits include Bridgerton and BBC1’s The Pursuit of Love. Bethany Antonia starred in the Netflix series Stay Close and finally Dan Parr will bring life to the role of Vin.

Writer James Fritz said:

“We’ve waited a long time for this. We were supposed to share Lava with audiences back in 2020, before the pandemic, so I'm excited to see how people respond to the play in the very different world of 2022. At its heart Lava is about four people looking for healing and connection in the wake of a national tragedy, which feels like a good story to be telling after everything we’ve been through. But more importantly, Fifth Word’s production is so funny, hopeful and full of beautiful moments that I can't wait for people to see it. It’s been a long time coming.”