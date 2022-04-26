German singer learns Welsh and sings with his idol

Welsh speaker Hendrik Robisch, from Essen, in Germany with Gwilym Rhys Bowen.

Local government officer Hendrik Robisch, from Essen, and singing star Rhys Meirion, who lives near Ruthin, are looking for music-oving dreamers from Mid Wales to take part in dazzling duets on the popular S4C television series, Canu Gyda Fy Arwr – Singing With My Hero.

Mr Robisch, 50, took part in the last series of the hit show when he got to sing a duet with one of his favourite Welsh musicians, Gwilym Rhys Bowen.

He says it was such a wonderful experience he is urging others to sign up for the third series.

Anyone wanting to take part or who would like to nominate somebody else needs to contact the Caernarfon-based production company, Cwmni Da, by June 30.

Mr Meirion said: "This is television at its best. Professional singers do not normally invite audience members onto stage to sing with them. Everyone dreams about duetting with their idols but they know it's never going to happen. But in Canu Gyda Fy Arwr we give them that golden opportunity."

Those chosen to take part in the show get to meet their idol and chat before rehearsing a song and then performing on a stage in front of an audience of friends, family or complete strangers.

Hendrik's interest in learning Welsh began when he and his wife planned a holiday in Wales five years ago.

He was given an online language course to help learn Welsh ahead of the visit as a Christmas present.

"My friends don't understand why I have learned Welsh but I think they admire me for it. They think it's cool," he added.

"It was a great experience to sing with Gwilym. We met in Cardiff and Gwilym had already undertaken a project with children with varying backgrounds and languages and they joined us in the duet. It was very uplifting."

Cwmni Da producer Siwan Haf said: “Canu Gyda Fy Arwr is about celebrating the joy and emotion that comes from singing, so we encourage anyone who wants an unforgettable experience to apply.

“The first two series remained broadly the same but there will be some exciting changes in the next series."