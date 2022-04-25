Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Travel company set up in lockdown is nominated for nationa award

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Wales-based travel company The Wanderlist has been named one of the most exciting new businesses in the UK after being shortlisted in the national StartUp Awards.

Cadwollen's Treehouse at "Squirrels Nest" John & Laura Lewis, sons Bertie & Charlie, Nantygelli Farm, Llandrindod Wells. Photo' Ruth Rees
Cadwollen's Treehouse at "Squirrels Nest" John & Laura Lewis, sons Bertie & Charlie, Nantygelli Farm, Llandrindod Wells. Photo' Ruth Rees

The StartUp Awards National Series was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene which has accelerated across Britain since the pandemic began.

Launched in 2020 at the height of lockdown when travel restrictions were still in place, The Wanderlist - Laura and John Lewis, couldn’t have taken a bigger risk.

But their hard work paid off and the online directory of handpicked UK holiday homes now boasts over 100 properties, ranging from luxury treehouses and cottages to quirky stays like a converted shipping container and a hobbit house built into a hill.

They own and run Squirrels Nest Treehouse Retreat on their working sheep farm where they live near Llanbister, Mid Wales.

Laura said: “We started the business as a way to diversity, as earning an income through sheep alone was becoming inconsistent. We have moved through many challenges while building our business and are now an award-winning holiday retreat. In addition to that, we launched The Wanderlist to help travel business owners like us. We don’t charge extortionate commission fees, meaning all money from bookings goes directly to the owners. Our key value at The Wanderlist is making sure owners feel seen and heard, and are not just another number in a database.”

“We so pleased to have been recognised for such an incredible award. As a small team we’ve worked extremely hard over the pandemic to get seen across the UK and it's wonderful to hear that we are finalists!"

There was stiff competition, with over 2,500 applications received in response to the Startup Awards National Series’ first-ever call for entries.

But The Wanderlist – which boasts over 36,000 followers on Instagram - is one of just five companies shortlisted in the Tourism & Leisure Startup category for Wales.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Business
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News