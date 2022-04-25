Travel company set up in lockdown is nominated for nationa award

Cadwollen's Treehouse at "Squirrels Nest" John & Laura Lewis, sons Bertie & Charlie, Nantygelli Farm, Llandrindod Wells. Photo' Ruth Rees

The StartUp Awards National Series was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene which has accelerated across Britain since the pandemic began.

Launched in 2020 at the height of lockdown when travel restrictions were still in place, The Wanderlist - Laura and John Lewis, couldn’t have taken a bigger risk.

But their hard work paid off and the online directory of handpicked UK holiday homes now boasts over 100 properties, ranging from luxury treehouses and cottages to quirky stays like a converted shipping container and a hobbit house built into a hill.

They own and run Squirrels Nest Treehouse Retreat on their working sheep farm where they live near Llanbister, Mid Wales.

Laura said: “We started the business as a way to diversity, as earning an income through sheep alone was becoming inconsistent. We have moved through many challenges while building our business and are now an award-winning holiday retreat. In addition to that, we launched The Wanderlist to help travel business owners like us. We don’t charge extortionate commission fees, meaning all money from bookings goes directly to the owners. Our key value at The Wanderlist is making sure owners feel seen and heard, and are not just another number in a database.”

“We so pleased to have been recognised for such an incredible award. As a small team we’ve worked extremely hard over the pandemic to get seen across the UK and it's wonderful to hear that we are finalists!"

There was stiff competition, with over 2,500 applications received in response to the Startup Awards National Series’ first-ever call for entries.