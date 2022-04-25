Liberal leader in Powys ahead of council elections

Jane Dodds and Ed Davey with a volunteer at the River Wye

He joined Welsh Party Leader Jane Dodds to take part in monitoring water pollution in the River Wye and held a round table on the cost of living crisis.

At the end of the last council, the Liberal Democrats were the second largest group, following a number of defections from the Conservative Party.

Commenting on his Visit, Ed Davey said: “From what I’ve seen on the ground this weekend there is a real buzz going around that Powys needs change. Our candidates are fighting for a fair deal for communities that feel taken for granted.

“Communities want to see action on sewage dumping in rivers like the Wye, Usk and Severn. We are the only party with a laser-like focus on protecting Wales’ pristine natural environment.

“On a national level people are fed up of extortionate ambulance waiting times, or being unable to see a GP. Families and small businesses are also struggling to make ends meet due to the cost of living crisis.

“Regrettably tax is increasing nationally and locally in Powys. We are arguing that VAT should be cut by 2.5 per cent. That would give the average family £600 a year in tax cuts."