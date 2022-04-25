Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Exhibition in Llanidloes will continue to bring comfort despite the display ending

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

Home made quilts - 80 of them - will soon be bringing comfort to seriously ill and traumatised babies, children and teenagers in Wales.

anet Thomas and Jenny Jenkins of the Aberystwyth Linus Project were thrilled by all the quilts members of the Welsh Heritage Quilters had made for children in need of comfort.
anet Thomas and Jenny Jenkins of the Aberystwyth Linus Project were thrilled by all the quilts members of the Welsh Heritage Quilters had made for children in need of comfort.

The huge collection of quilts were recently on display at the Welsh Heritage Quilters' 20:20 Visions exhibition in Llanidloes.

The quilts, all produced by members of Welsh Heritage Quilters, made a breathtaking sight as they filled the whole of a large exhibition space at the town's Minerva Arts Centre and were seen by hundreds of visitors to the display.

Now they have been donated by their talented makers, to the Linus Project in Aberystwyth,

The charity is part of Project Linus, which began in the USA in 1995 and spread to Britain in 2000 as a result of a UK quilter's desire to help children in need of comfort. Project Linus is named after the security-blanket carrying character from the Peanuts comic strip.

Jenny Jenkins of The Linus Project in Aberystwyth said she could not thank enough the makers of the colourful quilts.

“We are immensely grateful to you all” she said.

So big was the donation that the 80 quilts had to be taken to the charity by mini bus.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News