Exhibition in Llanidloes will continue to bring comfort despite the display ending

anet Thomas and Jenny Jenkins of the Aberystwyth Linus Project were thrilled by all the quilts members of the Welsh Heritage Quilters had made for children in need of comfort.

The huge collection of quilts were recently on display at the Welsh Heritage Quilters' 20:20 Visions exhibition in Llanidloes.

The quilts, all produced by members of Welsh Heritage Quilters, made a breathtaking sight as they filled the whole of a large exhibition space at the town's Minerva Arts Centre and were seen by hundreds of visitors to the display.

Now they have been donated by their talented makers, to the Linus Project in Aberystwyth,

The charity is part of Project Linus, which began in the USA in 1995 and spread to Britain in 2000 as a result of a UK quilter's desire to help children in need of comfort. Project Linus is named after the security-blanket carrying character from the Peanuts comic strip.

Jenny Jenkins of The Linus Project in Aberystwyth said she could not thank enough the makers of the colourful quilts.

“We are immensely grateful to you all” she said.