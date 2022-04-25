Comedian will tread the boards in his native Wales

Tudur has admitted that he got started in comedy by accident.
"I was working as a television studio floor manager. Part of the job was to keep studio audiences occupied when we ran into technical problems, which was often, so I realised I enjoyed the challenge of making people laugh.
"I was described once as "Very Welsh" and so I suppose my Welshness defines me as much as anything."
The comedian is to take part in a charity paddle board challenge in May, in the notorious Menai Straits near his home.
"It's been too cold to get out on the paddle board as much as I would have like recently. So I need to get cracking and get my sea legs in shape for this challenge or I'll end up in the Menai Strait and not on it."
Comedy Club May will take place at Theatr Clwyd on May 1 in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre. Tickets are from £10. The recommended age for this event is 16+ as it may contain strong language. Line up can be subject to change. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com