Safety kids to be handed out to women in hot-spots for crime in Newtown

Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn

Mr Llywelyn has secured £45,000 from the Home Office’s Safer Streets fund to buy the kits and community Pop Up Safe Spaces and provide training and assessment for licensed premises.

The safety kits, will include a torch, panic alarm and anti-spike drink cover. Also included will be a SelectaDNA Personal Defence Spray that sprays the offender with an invisible synthetic DNA solution, marking skin and clothing for days, weeks or even months.

They will be given out in night-time economy safety hot-spots.

Licensed premises within those areas of Newtown will be given access to the Security and Vulnerability Initiative to help owners and operatorsprovide a safe and secure environment for their managers, staff, customers and local communities.

“I welcome the news of this additional funding that has been secured through my office," Mr Llywelyn said.

“I have highlighted in my new Police and Crime Plan the need for us to reduce violence against women and girls as we prioritise preventing harm to individuals and the communities of Dyfed-Powys.

“This funding will allow us to take a practical approach to tackle some of the issues on the ground, by providing physical equipment to women and girls, as well working with partners to increase safety at busy night-time economy locations”.

Deputy Chief Constable, Claire Parmenter, said: “The Safer Streets funding received from the Home Office is welcomed. It has enabled us to focus our already tremendous efforts on making the communities of Dyfed-Powys safer.

“This money will continue to allow our neighbourhood policing teams to deliver initiatives around tackling violence against women and girls, improving the safety of women at night, and working with our night-time economy partners to improve safety for everyone.”

“Dyfed-Powys Police continues to work hard to improve safety in our neighbourhoods. We welcome the thoughts of the many partner organisations, businesses and citizens that call Dyfed-Powys home, and of course to the thousands of visitors we see to the force area each year.”

Police Officers and Staff that will be involved in the initiative were recently provided training by Selectamark on the use of the Womens’ Safety Kits ahead of their distribution at busy night-time economy locations in the Dyfed-Powys area.