Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lib Dems in Wales say 45 per cent of households could be living in fuel poverty

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling for more to be done to help the estimated 45 per cent of households in Wales that could be living in fuel poverty.

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds.
Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds.

The party across the UK is calling for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds said: “These estimates are devastating. I am extremely worried about the residents of my region following this news. We already knew Mid and West had one of the highest fuel poverty rates in all of the UK and the figures today only suggest that it has gotten much much worse.

“Even before the pandemic and energy crisis struck I had been raising the issue of my constituents having to choose between heating and eating and I dread to think how many more people across Wales, but particularly those in rural communities or poor quality housing who will be facing that choice.

“I am also staggered by the sheer lack of action from the UK Conservative Government, especially considering 11 out of 13 of the seats they hold at a Westminster level are rural in nature.

“We need a windfall tax on the super-profits of oil and gas companies now. This tax could double and expand the warm homes discount. We also need to see heating oil and LPG added to the energy price cap to protect rural residents who are off the gas grid."

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News