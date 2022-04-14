Lib Dems in Wales say 45 per cent of households could be living in fuel poverty

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds.

The party across the UK is calling for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds said: “These estimates are devastating. I am extremely worried about the residents of my region following this news. We already knew Mid and West had one of the highest fuel poverty rates in all of the UK and the figures today only suggest that it has gotten much much worse.

“Even before the pandemic and energy crisis struck I had been raising the issue of my constituents having to choose between heating and eating and I dread to think how many more people across Wales, but particularly those in rural communities or poor quality housing who will be facing that choice.

“I am also staggered by the sheer lack of action from the UK Conservative Government, especially considering 11 out of 13 of the seats they hold at a Westminster level are rural in nature.