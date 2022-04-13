Powys to get £27 million of government levelling up funding

MP Craig Williams..

The UK government announced that £2.6 billion through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund will allow local communities to invest in local priorities from regenerating high streets to tackling economic decline.

Craig Williams, Welsh Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, said: "The continued investment into Montgomeryshire and Powys by the UK Government is brilliant news. This funding can be used on a range of projects across Powys, from regenerating our high streets, to providing training and helping young people into good jobs.

“The investment will help local residents across Montgomeryshire fulfil their potential by creating new opportunities, while reducing regional inequalities that have been left untouched for too long. The spending also confirms that the Conservative Government has fulfilled its commitment to match previous EU funding on social and regional development.

“By targeting this funding at local authority level, we will help spread opportunity and level up every part of Powys and Mid Wales.”

The Government said that nationally funding could be used for a wide range of projects, including regenerating rundown high streets, fighting anti-social behaviour and crime, or helping more people into decent jobs. It could help revive communities, tackle economic decline and reverse geographical disparities in the UK.

England is to get £1.58 billion, Scotland £212 million, Wales £585 million and Northern Ireland £127 million made available under the fund.

It is part of the government’s commitment to match the previous EU funding from the European Social Fund and European Regional Development Fund.

The fund also includes a new £559 million adult numeracy programme for the whole UK, Multiply, which will support people with no or low-level maths skills get back into work. The scheme will offer free personal tutoring, digital training, and flexible courses to improve adults’ confidence and numeracy skills.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Rt Hon Michael Gove MP said: "We have taken back control of our money from the EU and we are empowering those who know their communities best to deliver on their priorities. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will help to unleash the creativity and talent of communities that have for too long been overlooked and undervalued.