Talyllyn Railway to mark Good Friday with special train trip

The Talyllyn Railway

Called ‘Stations at Stations’, a special train will stop at each station along the Talyllyn Railway in Mid Wales for readings and prayers telling the Good Friday story of the crucifixion.

The event, which is supported by the churches and chapels in Tywyn and the surrounding area, started in 2009 and continued every year until the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

The railway is delighted that, with the relaxing of restrictions, this event may now take place again, starting provisionally at 4.30pm in the Narrow-Gauge Museum at Wharf Station.

The Right Reverend Barry Morgan, former Archbishop of Wales and previously Bishop of Bangor, will lead the spiritual pilgrimage. The bishop is no stranger to the railway having been an enthusiastic participant in a driver experience in 2015, just before he retired as Archbishop of Wales.

There will be an opportunity for donations to be made to the Diocese of Matabeleland in Africa, headed by Bishop Cleophas Lunga, who is himself a good friend of the railway. He is the proud owner of a wooden bishop’s crozier made by a local Tywyn craftsman from the wood of a tree near Brynglas Station.

Jonathan Mann, Talyllyn Railway Society president, said: “This annual event is both unusual and special. The society is very proud of its connections with the church, with many members of the clergy being involved with the railway since Rev Wilbert Awdry’s early membership.

“I would like to thank all of those involved in creating this very special event for the local community. Easter is a time of renewal and, with all the uncertainty in our lives at the moment, it is good to look forward with hope.”