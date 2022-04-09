Literature festival tickets go on sale

Richard Eaves, Monty Lit Fest committee member and co-owner of The Bookshop in Montgomery where tickets are on sale.

The Monty Lit Fest Weekend takes place in Montgomery from June 10 to 12.

The line up for the event includes crime writers Sophie Hannah, Janice Hallett and Myfanwy Alexander, bestselling Bethan Gwanas, as well as Hope Adams and Alex Nathan.

Non-fiction authors, Horatio Clare and Mike Parker are also on the bill, along with Llewellyn Lloyd-Jones.

The event will also feature an evening with the poet Frieda Hughes, as well as a special 'literary cricket tea' with Marcus Berkmann and Roger Morgan-Grenville at the idyllic Lymore Cricket Ground.

Tickets are available online via the Monty Lit Fest website and in person at The Bookshop in Montgomery.

People can buy tickets for individual sessions, ranging from £8 to £10 or fully immerse themselves in the three day weekend with a ‘full weekend pass’ with access to more than 15 sessions.

Festival chair, Sarah Morris, said: “We’re delighted that tickets are on sale for what promises to be a great weekend. We can guarantee you a friendly and welcoming festival designed to celebrate writing from Wales, the Borders and beyond.

"And we need you – our audience – to make it a weekend Montgomeryshire will never forget. I’d also like to thank our funders and sponsors who have helped us to hold ticket prices at reasonable levels. Take a look at the programme on our website – and we hope to see you in June.”