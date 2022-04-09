Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Literature festival tickets go on sale

By Dominic RobertsonMid WalesPublished:

Tickets have gone on sale for a literature festival featuring a host of talks from top writers.

Richard Eaves, Monty Lit Fest committee member and co-owner of The Bookshop in Montgomery where tickets are on sale.
Richard Eaves, Monty Lit Fest committee member and co-owner of The Bookshop in Montgomery where tickets are on sale.

The Monty Lit Fest Weekend takes place in Montgomery from June 10 to 12.

The line up for the event includes crime writers Sophie Hannah, Janice Hallett and Myfanwy Alexander, bestselling Bethan Gwanas, as well as Hope Adams and Alex Nathan.

Non-fiction authors, Horatio Clare and Mike Parker are also on the bill, along with Llewellyn Lloyd-Jones.

The event will also feature an evening with the poet Frieda Hughes, as well as a special 'literary cricket tea' with Marcus Berkmann and Roger Morgan-Grenville at the idyllic Lymore Cricket Ground.

Tickets are available online via the Monty Lit Fest website and in person at The Bookshop in Montgomery.

People can buy tickets for individual sessions, ranging from £8 to £10 or fully immerse themselves in the three day weekend with a ‘full weekend pass’ with access to more than 15 sessions.

Festival chair, Sarah Morris, said: “We’re delighted that tickets are on sale for what promises to be a great weekend. We can guarantee you a friendly and welcoming festival designed to celebrate writing from Wales, the Borders and beyond.

"And we need you – our audience – to make it a weekend Montgomeryshire will never forget. I’d also like to thank our funders and sponsors who have helped us to hold ticket prices at reasonable levels. Take a look at the programme on our website – and we hope to see you in June.”

For information, and to book, visit montylitfest.com

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News