New musical is an instant hit as it holds premiere after lockdown heartache

Milky Peaks, finally had its premiere at Theatre Clwyd in Mold this week, more than two years after the Covid lockdown brought its rehearsals to a shuddering halt.

The musical is the story of a pebble dashed village in Snowdonia - listen out for the people in glass houses joke - that finds itself the centre of attention when judges arrive for the Best British Town award. It is also the story of people trying to find themselves, with comedy and sadness fighting for your attention.

An hilarious comedy it follows three lost souls and a shabby drag queen trying to save their community’s heart all while the dark side of the award threatens to blow the community apart.

Don't expect a usual soap opera/drama style or traditional musical. This in a truly 'out there' production with the costumes merging into Snowdonia slate and the superb five strong cast and accompanist remaining on stage throughout taken on different roles including the chorus.

The audience was grabbed from the very beginning by the cast as the chorus speaking and singing in incredible harmony. As we were introduced to each character we immediately bought into their storyline.

The writing is so clever, like the one liners that come at you in such quick succession that you haven't finished laughing at the first before the third or fourth hit you. Listen out for the the clever references to Shakespeare.

Songs as catchy, funny and poignant at the same time.

It turns 'un-pc and woke' on their head and be warned it's most definitely not for anyone who is easily offended.

Script writer, Seiriol Davies, who also plays Dewi the gay, calls out just about everything in today's society whether that be Welsh or British 'culture' - where else would be a faded drag queen be transformed into a Welsh dragon on a Snowdonia mountainside having woken from an alcoholic stupor.

And where else would the role of The Mother, be so touchingly and hysterically explored.

Sub plot after sub plot includes a haven for nature being threatened to be turned into a gay bar and the Best British Town judges not what they seem.

When you can't take your eyes, or ears from the production for a second less you miss something and when the characters have you beside yourself with laughter one moment and wanting to cry, or adopt them, the next, surely that is the sign of success.

Milky Peaks, the name a mash up of Dylan Thomas and Twin Peaks, won't be everyone's cup of tea.

But it was definitely mine and is truly is a production that will go far.

Milky Peaks is a production by Theatr Clwyd, Áine Flanagan Productions and Seiriol Davies. The show reunites collaborators Matthew Blake, Alex Swift and Dylan Townley.