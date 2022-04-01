First Minister urged to help flood-hit areas in Mid Wales

Russell George, Member of the Senedd for Montgomeryshire

Residents and businesses affected by recent flooding in Llandinam, Powys, including many people who had to be evacuated from their homes, need more help and support from the Welsh Government, he said.

He called on the Mr Drakeford to intervene and help the communities hit.

In February rivers across Powys reached record levels of flooding. In Llandinam seven people were rescued by boat after the River Severn burst its banks during Storm Franklin.

The flooding caused disruption throughout local communities and many roads had to be shut due to safety concerns.

Mr George also raised the affected areas of Llandrinio and Pool Quay, near Welshpool. He said commitments had been made to local county councillors, himself and residents two years ago by Natural Resources Wales, but they had not yet been followed through.

He questioned the First Minister in the Senedd during weekly question to the First Minister.

Speaking in the Senedd, Mr George said: "Residents fear that they will now carry out refurbishment works to their properties, properties that I visited myself recently, only then to be flooded again in the future.’’

"Can I ask the First Minister to give priority to projects that have already been previously agreed?”

Mr Drakeford had said that the deputy minister for climate change had announced the Government’s largest ever flood programme, totalling £71 million in the next financial year alone. That investment includes specific provision for schemes in Mid Wales.

Mr George also called for the Welsh Government to change its policy and offer households that were most affected by the flooding to receive compensation like that of households affected by the flooding in 2020 in other areas of Wales.

‘’It is hugely destressing when people homes are flooded, and I was glad that I had a further opportunity to again raise the flooding events that took place in February in mid Wales,’’ he said.

‘’National Resources Wales and Powys County Council quickly need the additional funding recently announced to support a number of local projects.’’