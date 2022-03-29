If you know an inspirational woman - nominate her!

Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies

Nominations for the Womenspire Awards 2022 are open until Tuesday (April 5) and the organisers, gender equality charity Chwarae Teg, have a number of categories to go for, including one specifically for women with a learning disability, community champion, and woman in health and care.

There will also be a Gender Equality Champion Award – open to an individual of any gender – to recognise their proactive approach to close the gender divide in their workplace.

Now in their seventh year the awards will, for the first time ever, become a hybrid event – taking place at a the Pierhead Building, Cardiff, whilst being simultaneously broadcast to thousands online via ITV Cymru Wales’ Face Book Live and Twitter.

Womenspire Awards 2022 will take place on Thursday, September 29. The event has only been run ‘virtually’ for the last two years due Covid -19 but will be back with a bang – promising an epic night of inspirational stories and entertainment.

To make a nomination for the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2022, or for more information, visit www.chwaraeteg.com/womenspire. Nominations close at midnight on 5 April.

Cerys Furlong, chief executive of Chwarae Teg said: “We want to hear about as many remarkable women as possible, who have made a real difference to their own lives and the lives of others.