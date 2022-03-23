Take steps to safeguards oil heating tanks police warn householders

RETRANSMITTED CORRECTING SPELLING OF CARMARTHENSHIRE..Welsh police pull over cars at a checkpoint during firebrake vehicle patrols close to the border between Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Wales. First Minister Mark Drakeford will unveil new national coronavirus measures for Wales on Monday. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday November 2, 2020. The restrictions will come into force when Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown expires on November 9, four days after England begins its own initial four-week lockdown. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Dyfed Powys Police said there were simple steps to prevent theft from storage tanks.

Officers are urging people to keep levels low, check their levels frequently and consider installing a tank alarm, which alert owners of sudden changes in fuel levels.

"Speak to your supplier with regards to a more frequent but smaller delivery," a spokesperson said.

"If you have a plastic tank, consider erecting fencing around the tank with one end hinged and locked for filling purposes. The fencing should be fixed to solid posts and should be set off the tank approx 12 inches on all sides. The same should be fixed to the top as well.

"If you have a steel tank, then fit a quality anti-cut close-shackled padlock.

"If you have outside security lighting, then please ensure that the system works and that the light sensors have been adjusted correctly to detect movement and consider installing CCTV to cover where the tank is located."

"Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101."