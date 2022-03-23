New artwork for centre's opening for the season

Some of the work on display

Award winning artist, Warren Heaton studied at Carmarthenshire College of Art and works predominately in oil on canvas to express his love of the nature of land and sea. He has produced work for national and international galleries and has had solo exhibitions throughout Wales in addition to works in many private collections throughout the UK.

Warren is exhibiting a collection of paintings at the Centre entitled ‘Beck and Ffrwd’ which depicts his love for becks, burns, brooks and ffrydiau and conveys a sense of the longing felt when presented with the beauty of nature.

His exhibition is complemented by returning ceramicist Jacky John who runs Carmel Pottery following her successful exhibition at the Centre in 2019.

Known for her distinctive, homemade purple glaze Jacky uses high temperature reduction firing in a gas kiln to create beautiful and unique work . Always looking for inspiration to develop new glazes Jacky has recently used ash from a fallen tree to create a glaze which reacts with the iron in the clay resulting in beautiful, natural shades of green.