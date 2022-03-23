Autumn event will help the continued bounce back from the pandemic, organisers in mid Wales say

Chef Nick Davies from Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen Hotel, Llanidloes, gives a cookery demonstration at last year’s show.

The event, organised by Andrew Powell with support from Cambrian Training Company, aims to be a celebration of food and drink, arts and crafts. There will also be a Truck Fest with up to 100 lorries and classic tractors, cars and motorcycles, including motorsports models.

Already confirmed are a cookery demo kitchen, a pop-up restaurant, street food vendors and a Choir Corner, with choirs performing live over the two days.

Sponsors already confirmed for the event include the Welsh Government, Cambrian Training Company and Castell Howell Foods.

Four halls on the Royal Welsh Showground have been reserved for the two-day event, which was organised by Andrew, with support from Cambrian Training Company, in just five weeks last year, yet still attracted 6,500 visitors.

He is hoping for at least 10,000 visitors this year, with tickets priced at £6 per day, with admission free for children 12 years and under.

More than half 60 exhibitor space in the Food and Drink Hall are booked already and the Arts and Crafts Hall is closing in on 40 exhibitors.

Last year 75 lorries from across Wales took part in last year’s popular Truck Fest, with Andrew confident of increasing the number this time. He’s also keen to hear from owners of classic tractors, cars, motorcycles and motorsports vehicles.

Up to 10 Welsh charities will be offered free exhibition space as the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre aims to become the fourth biggest show held on the showground. The closing date for entries is May 31, 2022.

“We are aiming to make this a great weekend for Welsh food and drink, arts and crafts and everyone interested in lorries and classic tractors, cars and motorcycles,” said Andrew.

“We are delighted with the enthusiastic response from exhibitors since this year’s event dates were announced. We want people to come and have a good time after the challenges of the las two years.

“It’s all about generating money to help the Welsh economy bounce back after the pandemic.”

Arwyn Watkins, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said: “We see the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre as a market place for food, crafts and skills and an opportunity for a fun family day out.

“It also creates an environment for parents to have a conversation with their children about career opportunities within the food and drink sector in Wales.

To book a space or to receive more information about the event, please contact midwalesfayres@gmail.com or call 07779 012019.