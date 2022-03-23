Notification Settings

As you like it as you have never seen before

By Sue Austin

Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before will take to the stage at Theatr Clwyd, Mold this April.

A scene from As You Like It
Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre have joined forces for the production of As You Like It, with what is described as a multi-cultural, gender diverse cast of 12 northern performers in a flamboyant and joyous ‘play for our times’.

They say the interpretation emboldens the timeless themes of love, gender, identity and power in Shakespeare’s original story, promising a visual spectacle, with an original set and high fashion costumes.

When Rosalind and devoted cousin Celia escape into the forest in disguise, they bump into the recent object of Rosalind’s affection, Orlando, leading to an elaborate game of fluid identity where all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players.

As You Like It will be performed at Theatr Clwyd April 12-16 in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre. Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

