As you like it as you have never seen before

A scene from As You Like It

Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre have joined forces for the production of As You Like It, with what is described as a multi-cultural, gender diverse cast of 12 northern performers in a flamboyant and joyous ‘play for our times’.

They say the interpretation emboldens the timeless themes of love, gender, identity and power in Shakespeare’s original story, promising a visual spectacle, with an original set and high fashion costumes.

When Rosalind and devoted cousin Celia escape into the forest in disguise, they bump into the recent object of Rosalind’s affection, Orlando, leading to an elaborate game of fluid identity where all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players.