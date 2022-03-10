Awards look for social care heroes in Powys

Wynn Evans

Entries are being sought for the 2022 Wales Care Awards, to honour the skill and devotion of people who work in social care looking after vulnerable children and adults.

They were introduced Care Forum Wales to inspire excellence in the care sector.

The event will take place in City Hall, Cardiff, on on October 21. The deadline for nominations is April 29.

Anybody who has been nominated over the past two years will be automatically entered this time.

Short listed finalists will receive a Gold, Silver or Bronze Wales Care Award, an invitation for themselves and a guest to the Oscars-style gala award ceremony.

The event will be hosted by the top opera singer, Wynne Evans, perhaps best known these days as Gio Compario, the moustachioed tenor from the Go Compare TV ads.

There are over 150,000 people in Wales receiving social care and the sector employs more than 80,000 staff, equivalent to five per cent of the Welsh workforce.

Mario Kreft MBE, the chair of Care Forum Wales and the founder of the Wales Care Awards, "Care Forum Wales is engaged at every level in trying to raise the status of the social care profession and in particular the value to society of the many thousands of social care workers who provide such an important service to communities across Wales.

"The Wales Care Awards is now firmly established as one of the highlights in the Welsh social care calendar although over the past two years everything had to be put on hold because of the pandemic.

“Front line staff working in care homes and in domiciliary care have been in the eye of the Coronavirus storm, protecting the most vulnerable people in Wales from the ravages of this dreadful virus.

“The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges and our fantastic workforce responded heroically, putting their own lives on the line to shield their beloved residents and staff.

“Care Forum Wales continues to campaign vigorously to ensure that these frontline heroes and heroines are properly rewarded."

"It is occasions like the awards night that enables Care Forum Wales to recognise and celebrate such skills, talents and heroic commitment."