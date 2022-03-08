Wales could build humanitarian pathway for Ukraine Plaid leader says

Plaid Cymru MP Adam Price, speaks at a press conference with SNP defence spokesman Angus Robertson, as they set out their parties' outright opposition to the Trident nuclear weapons system, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 23, 2010. See PA story ELECTION Nationalists. Photo credit should read: Katie Collins/PA Wire

Mr Price, member of the Welsh Parliament, slated the Westminster proposal for a humanitarian pathway involving sponsorship by local authorities or private individuals or companies as a “wholly unnecessary bureaucratic hurdle” but that Wales could help minimise it by the creation of its own scheme.

Speaking in First Ministers Questions, Mr Price gave the example from history in May 1937 when hundreds of Basque children fleeing fascism were welcomed in Wales as part of a “concerted effort organised again in the teeth of inaction from the British Government".

Mr Price also asked for an update on discussions on the use of Wales’ national airport as a receiving entry point for Ukrainian refugees.

The First Minister confirmed further discussions were being held with Westminster on the flexibility Wales would need to be able to make quick use of the offer which the First Minister confirmed had come from Wizz Air.

Mr Price said on Tuesday: "On this International Women’s Day it’s impossible not to think about the many vulnerable Ukrainian women, many with children, tired, traumatised, desperate, having travelled out a war zone and across the European continent to be turned away at Calais by UK Government officials.

“The talk from Westminster of a humanitarian pathway involving sponsorship by local authorities or private individuals or companies is a wholly unnecessary bureaucratic hurdle. But given they have placed that obstacle there, we could help minimise it by creating a nationally coordinated Welsh sponsorship scheme.

“Just as Wales welcomed hundreds of Basque children fleeing fascism in 1937, this is something Wales could emulate now – not just in the hundreds, but in the thousands.