Drinks company taking a taste of mid Wales to Manchester

Sam and Richard Davies

Six producers will be marketing their products under the auspices of Cywain and these include Gasm Drinks, launched by Montgomeryshire couple Sam and Richard Davies in the summer of 2019.

The couple were inspired to launch their drinks because of the popularity of traditional sloe gin and champagne cocktails sipped for generations at countryside events.

Blending prosecco, fine gin and hand-picked fruits, Gasm's drinks have been likened to a 'Kir Royale with a gin kick'.

Co-owner Sam Davies said: "“We attended a few events towards the end of last year which went really well.

"Northern Restaurant and Bar is ideal for us, as we already have connections with a few restaurants in Manchester.

"We hope to build on those relationships and also bring Gasm to an even wider audience.”

The producers also include Hafod Brewing Company Limited, Mug Run Coffee, Flowerhorn Brewery and The Fungtional Brew Company Ltd.

The Cywain project works with food and drink producers across Wales, helping them grow and develop their business, with support in a range of areas, including marketing, brand development and finance.

An important part of that work includes supporting producers at events and with test trading.

Alex James, Cywain’s marketing and events team leader, said, “Now regulations have relaxed and the events calendar is getting back on track, we are delighted to be able to take this fantastic group of drinks producers to Manchester

“Attending events such as this is incredibly important for businesses who have the desire to grow their customer base beyond the Welsh border.

"While many businesses successfully adapted to operating on virtual platforms during the pandemic, you can’t really beat meeting people in person.